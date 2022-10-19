Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: grab this bonus for NBA action

Boston.com readers can take advantage of a great insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for tonight’s NBA action. Click the button below for more information on the Caesars bonus and keep reading for a best bet idea.

This deal is a great way to dip your toe into sports betting. By using the promo code BOSTONFULL, new Caesars Sportsbook users can bet without the fear of losing money.

NBA Opening Night preview

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to bet on Knicks-Grizzlies

The NBA is finally back! One of the best games on tonight’s slate is the New York Knicks playing the Grizzlies in Memphis.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Grizzlies as four-point favorites in this matchup. I would take Memphis to cover the spread with no hesitation.

The Grizzlies are just a flat-out better team. Memphis broke out as the two seed in the Western Conference last year after finishing 30-11 on its home court, and superstar guard Ja Morant appears to be getting better by the year. Add in a young surrounding cast and it’s easy to see why so many are high on the Grizzlies.

New York enters this season with some optimism after signing Jalen Brunson, but there is still a long way to go before the Knicks are on the Grizzlies’ level. Memphis has more talent, more experience and a raucous home crowd, and that will be enough for it to win and cover tonight.