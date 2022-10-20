Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: grab this great bonus for TNF

Boston.com readers can claim a sweet insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for Thursday Night Football. Click the button below for a betting idea and keep reading for more information on the Caesars bonus.

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to bet on Saints-Cardinals

If you’re looking for a defensive slugfest, Thursday Night Football has what you’re looking for.

The Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints tonight in what figures to be another rock fight. Caesars Sportsbook has the first-half over/under for this game set at 22 points and I would hammer the under here.

It’s Thursday Night Football! Both teams’ offenses tend to struggle on TNF and in the past two Thursday games finished with fewer than 22 total points.

Furthermore, the Cardinals’ offense managed three points against the Seahawks’ lowly defense on Sunday, and that is far from an outlier because the Cardinals have scored fewer than 10 points in all but one first half so far this season.

Even if Andy Dalton and Alvin Kamara make some plays and New Orleans scores 10-14 points in the first 30 minutes, Arizona will likely stink it up on offense and secure the first-half under.