Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: grab this boost for MNF

The final game of Week 8 kicks off tonight and Boston.com readers can claim an awesome insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL.

Interested? Click the button below for more information on the boost from Caesars and keep scrolling for a best bet idea.

This is a great way for new sports bettors to dip their toe in the water. Apply the promo code BOSTONFULL on Caesars Sportsbook and new users can make bets without worrying about losing their money.

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to bet on Bengals-Browns

Week 8 wraps up on the shores of Lake Erie when the Cleveland Browns host their in-state AFC North rival, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the over/under of this game at 45.5 points. I would take the over here, especially with the way the Bengals offense has played in recent games.

After a slow start, Cincinnati is starting to catch fire. The Bengals are 4-3 and have scored at least 30 points in their past two wins, thanks in part to the Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase connection. Unfortunately, Chase will miss tonight’s game with a hip injury, but the Bengals have enough offensive firepower to withstand his absence.

Burrow is playing like a top-five quarterback and Cincy has plenty of other answers. Tyler Boyd exploded for 155 yards and a score last week, and Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins are each capable of breaking a game open by themselves.

Cleveland’s offense is chock-full of talent as well. Its running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt is arguably the best in the league, Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku are both good receiving options and Jacoby Brissett is a competent QB if nothing else.

Both teams have plenty of offensive skill talent and neither has a particularly stingy defense, so expect at least 46 points to be scored and grab the over on Caesars Sportsbook using promo code BOSTONFULL.