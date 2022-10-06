Provided by Vegas Insider logo

Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: Great TNF boost

Cash in on this awesome Thursday Night Football boost

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich watches his team the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich watches his team the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can cash in on one of the best deals on the market with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for a $1,250 insurance bet.

If you’re looking to get started with Caesars Sportsbook, use promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250. It’s a great way to get your bankroll started ahead of Thursday Night Football.

Thursday Night Football preview

Use promo code BOSTONFULL for a high-payout first TD bet

Touchdown props are among the more exciting things to bet on in sports. There’s nothing more exciting in football than a touchdown, and when it goes to a guy who wins you a nice payout? It doesn’t get better than that.

There are tons of ways to bet on touchdown props: anytime touchdown scorer, first touchdown scorer, last touchdown scorer, multiple touchdown scorer, etc. But for this Thursday Night Football showdown between the Colts and Broncos, there’s a specific first touchdown bet that’s piqueing my interest.

The bet: Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox to score the first touchdown of the game. Caesars Sportsbook has the odds for this bet at +1700. That’s fantastic value.

The Broncos have allowed the first score in three of the four games they’ve played. In other words, their offense has been getting off to a slow start. So looking at Colts players for the first TD scorer is a good way to start.

At the time of writing this, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is questionable to play with an ankle injury. That leaves Alie-Cox as the main red zone target for the Colts. Last week, Alie-Cox caught two touchdowns for Indy. At +1700 odds, this is a bet worth using your bonus on.

Provided by

Vegas Insider

This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post.