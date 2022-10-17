Provided by Vegas Insider logo

Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: here’s a sweet bonus for MNF

Use this great offer for Monday Night Football

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) walks off the field after a win over the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) walks off the field after a win over the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Associated Press

By Mark Harris

Boston.com readers can take advantage of a fantastic insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for Monday Night Football. Scroll down for a best bet idea and click the button below to learn more about the Caesars bonus.

This a great deal for new sports bettors. Using the promo code BOSTONFULL lets new users place bets on Caesars Sportsbook without the fear of losing money because losing bets are returned as site credit.

Monday Night Football preview

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to bet on Broncos-Chargers

The Broncos and Chargers square off in another AFC West matchup tonight in Los Angeles and Caesars Sportsbook has the over/under set at 45.5 points.

It may be tempting to take the over since this game features Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson, but the under is the play here.

Quite simply, the Broncos are the reason to bet the under. Wilson has struggled mightily with Denver while its defense has been amazing to start the season. The Broncos are allowing just 16 points per game so far which is fourth-best in the NFL.

The Chargers offense is the biggest threat to this game going over, but the final score could be a fairly common NFL result like 23-20 or 24-21 and the under would still hit. Trust in Denver’s defense and take the under tonight.

Provided by

Vegas Insider

This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post.