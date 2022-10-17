Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: here’s a sweet bonus for MNF

Boston.com readers can take advantage of a fantastic insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for Monday Night Football. Scroll down for a best bet idea and click the button below to learn more about the Caesars bonus.

The Broncos and Chargers square off in another AFC West matchup tonight in Los Angeles and Caesars Sportsbook has the over/under set at 45.5 points.

It may be tempting to take the over since this game features Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson, but the under is the play here.

Quite simply, the Broncos are the reason to bet the under. Wilson has struggled mightily with Denver while its defense has been amazing to start the season. The Broncos are allowing just 16 points per game so far which is fourth-best in the NFL.

The Chargers offense is the biggest threat to this game going over, but the final score could be a fairly common NFL result like 23-20 or 24-21 and the under would still hit. Trust in Denver’s defense and take the under tonight.