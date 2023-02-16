Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: huge college hoops boost

Boston.com readers can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook using promo code BOSTONFULL to claim a boost that pays back up to $1,250 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

If you want to up the stakes for tonight’s college basketball action, betting on the games is a good way to do that! Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook using promo code BOSTONFULL and you can get up to $1,250 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

College hoops Thursday preview

Use Caesars boost for Houston-SMU

The Houston Cougars have a legitimate chance to make their second Final Four in three seasons and, they hope, make it back to the championship game for the first time since 1983 and 1984.

Led by veteran head coach Kelvin Sampson, this team is ranked No. 2 in the nation, and might wind up being the best team in the country.

Junior guard Jamal Shead and senior guard Marcus Sasser have their team playing extremely well right now. They’re 23-2 on the season with their only two losses coming in a weird, one-point loss to Temple and a hard-fought game against the talented Alabama Crimson Tide.

They’re undefeated on the road and have won their past five games by an average margin of victory of 16 points.

Caesars Sportsbook has Houston as 15.5-point favorites on the spread. That’s a big number, but an even bigger number is the amount Houston beat SMU by in their first game — 34 points.

I love Houston to take care of business on the road with ease in this one. They should win handily, and could very well end up winning by 20-30 points.