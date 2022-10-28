Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: jump on this bonus for college football

College football season is entering the final stretch and Boston.com readers can cash in on the fun by using Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL to make an insurance bet up to $1,250.

Making bets and getting money back no matter what happens? Now that’s a good way to start the weekend.

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to bet on Wake Forest-Louisville

Unless you’re a diehard college football fan, you may not know that Wake Forest is one of the best teams in the country.

The No. 10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons hit the road to play the Louisville Cardinals tomorrow where they are just four-point favorites according to Caesars Sportsbook. Even though playing on the road is always more difficult, Wake Forest is likely to cover that spread.

The Demon Deacons score points against everyone. They’re averaging 41.4 points per game in their 6-1 start to the season and their only loss was a 51-45 double overtime defeat to No. 5 Clemson. That’s the perfect definition of a “good loss” in college football terms.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has been an absolute baller this season with 21 touchdown passes and only three picks. His Louisville counterpart Malik Cunningham is no slouch, either, with five touchdown passes to go with 503 yards and five scores on the ground.

Both offenses should have success in Louisville tomorrow, but expect the Demon Deacons to have the firepower to win out and cover the four-point spread.