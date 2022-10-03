Caesars Promo Code BOSTONFULL: Massive MNF bonus

Boston.com readers can claim an incredible Monday Night Football insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL. Click on the button below to learn more about the Caesars boost and make sure to claim it before tonight’s Monday Night Football showdown.

Learn more information about the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code information for October 2022.

Check out the best sports betting sites.

Check out the best sports betting apps.

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to back the Rams

This NFC West showdown should be a good one. The Rams are traveling north to San Francisco to take on Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers.

The 49ers don’t have a quality win yet. They’re 1-2 and their only win was against the Geno Smith-led Seahawks. They’re also starting the quarterback who was in trade rumors nonstop over the offseason and entered the season as the backup on the roster.

The Rams, on the other hand, are 2-1 and only have lost to the Buffalo Bills in the first game of the season. They don’t look like the team that won the Super Bowl eight months ago, but they still appear pretty good.

Ultimately, this comes down to me trusting Matthew Stafford more than Jimmy G.

Caesars Sportsbook has the Rams at +2 on the spread. I think this game will be close, and I like the Rams to win, but if they’re giving you two points, you might as well take them.

If you’re looking for a way to use your new bonus, look no further than betting on the Rams to cover the spread.