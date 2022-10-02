Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL provides giant NFL Week 4 bonus

Boston.com readers can claim an amazing bonus with Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

What's better than using a sweet promo code for an insurance bet on one of the best sports betting sites in the world? Using it for NFL Sunday.

NFL Week 4 preview

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to back the Raiders

No NFL team has gotten off to a worse start than the Las Vegas Raiders. Prior to the season starting, the Raiders were expected to compete for an AFC West title and pose a strong threat to any AFC contenders. Thus far, they’re 0-3 with three super disappointing losses.

All three of their losses have been by six points or fewer, with their most recent loss being by only two points to Tennessee.

The Broncos, on the other hand, feel like they have lucked into a 2-1 start. They’ve looked abominable in both of their wins and their loss. Russell Wilson looks semi-washed, Nathaniel Hackett has been an embarrassment when it comes to game-management, and they’ve been battling injuries.

I can’t fathom a world where the Broncos start 3-1 with the way they’ve looked and the Raiders start 0-4 with all of their talent.

Caesars Sportsbook has the Raiders as 2.5-point favorites, and that’s a value number worth riding. Getting them at under a field goal is a steal.