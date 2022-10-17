Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL provides MNF opportunity

Boston.com readers can take advantage of a sweet deal for Monday Night Football with Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to back the Chargers

Conventional wisdom says this Monday night showdown between the Chargers and Broncos should be a close game. The Broncos have been mediocre at best, and the Chargers have been wildly inconsistent.

However, the Chargers are one of the most talented teams in the NFL, and the Broncos might be on the verge of collapsing. There’s a world where the Chargers come out of the gates and blow the doors off the Broncos, and that’s a world that’s very profitable for bettors.

Caesars Sportsbook lets you create alternate spreads for the game. If you move the Chargers to -13.5 on the spread, they give you +236 odds. If you move the Chargers even further to -19.5 on the spread, they give you +448 odds. Both of those are incredibly tasty numbers.

If you’re looking for a fun and creative way to use your new Caesars bonus, consider altering the spread.