Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: snag a spectacular offer for NFL Week 15 Sunday

Boston.com readers can find a profitable boost at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.
NFL Sunday Week 15 preview
Use Caesars boost for a three-game moneyline parlay
There are a few games on Sunday that have some teams that I love to win, but I don’t feel confident in their ability to cover the spread. So let’s take all three winners and put them in a moneyline parlay.
The first game I like is Chiefs-Texans. Caesars Sportsbook has the Chiefs as 14-point favorites.
That number makes sense, but it’s just a little too high for my comfort zone. The Chiefs are -900 on the spread, which won’t add too much to our moneyline parlay, but there’s almost no way they lose that game, so it’s worth adding.
The second game I like is Chargers-Titans. The Chargers are finding their groove and are in a position where they need to win each and every game to sneak into the playoffs.
The Titans have the benefit of playing in a horrible division and don’t necessarily need this win to make the playoffs. Based on talent and necessity, I like the Chargers to win this one, and Caesars has them at -155 on the moneyline.
The final game I like is Bengals-Buccaneers.
This one is simple to me.
Over the past few weeks, the Bengals have started to look like a Super Bowl contender while the Bucs have started to look like a team on the verge of collapse. Caesars has them at -195 on the moneyline.
If you take the Chiefs, Chargers and Bengals in a moneyline parlay, Caesars gives you +177 odds. That’s great value on a three-leg parlay featuring only favorites.