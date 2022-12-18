Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: snag a spectacular offer for NFL Week 15 Sunday

Provided by Vegas Insider logo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 26-10. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can find a profitable boost at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

NFL Sunday Week 15 preview

Use Caesars boost for a three-game moneyline parlay

There are a few games on Sunday that have some teams that I love to win, but I don’t feel confident in their ability to cover the spread. So let’s take all three winners and put them in a moneyline parlay.

The first game I like is Chiefs-Texans. Caesars Sportsbook has the Chiefs as 14-point favorites.

That number makes sense, but it’s just a little too high for my comfort zone. The Chiefs are -900 on the spread, which won’t add too much to our moneyline parlay, but there’s almost no way they lose that game, so it’s worth adding.

The second game I like is Chargers-Titans. The Chargers are finding their groove and are in a position where they need to win each and every game to sneak into the playoffs.

The Titans have the benefit of playing in a horrible division and don’t necessarily need this win to make the playoffs. Based on talent and necessity, I like the Chargers to win this one, and Caesars has them at -155 on the moneyline.

The final game I like is Bengals-Buccaneers.

This one is simple to me.

Over the past few weeks, the Bengals have started to look like a Super Bowl contender while the Bucs have started to look like a team on the verge of collapse. Caesars has them at -195 on the moneyline.

If you take the Chiefs, Chargers and Bengals in a moneyline parlay, Caesars gives you +177 odds. That’s great value on a three-leg parlay featuring only favorites.

