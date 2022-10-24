Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: snag this boost for Monday Night Football

Boston.com readers can take advantage of an amazing insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for Monday Night Football. Click the button below to learn about the Caesars boost and scroll down further for a betting tip.

The Pats return to Gillette Stadium tonight for their first prime-time game of the season. Their opponent is the Chicago Bears, whom Caesars Sportsbook has listed as 7.5-point underdogs.

That’s a lot of points, but I still think New England will cover that spread. It’s really hard to envision the Bears scoring enough to keep this a one-score game throughout.

After a few shaky performances, the Patriots’ defense has rounded into form, allowing just 15 points combined in the past two games. Conversely, Chicago enters this matchup with one of the worst offenses in the league and unimpressive quarterback play from Justin Fields, who has four passing touchdowns, five interceptions and is completing a 54.8% of his throws.

Add that all up and expect New England to severely hamper the Bears’ offensive plans. Whether it’s Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones leading the Patriots’ offense, they should be able to score enough for the Pats to win by at least eight points.