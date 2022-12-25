Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: snag this stupendous NFL Sunday boost

Boston.com readers can snag an amazing NFL Sunday boost with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

NFL Sunday preview

Use Caesars boost for a three-team moneyline parlay

Betting on Christmas Day NFL games is one of the most fun things you can do in the sports betting world. So instead of picking just one game to dial in on, let’s look at all three.

The first game of the day features the Dolphins and the Packers. With Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, this Dolphins offense is simply too explosive for the Packers to handle. Aaron Rodgers won’t be able to keep up.

Let’s start with the Dolphins moneyline.

The second game of the day is a tougher one to predict. It features the Denver Broncos and the LA Rams. Both of these teams have had disastrously disappointing seasons, but playing on Christmas Day on national TV should bring out the best in everyone.

I think the Broncos have a more talented roster, so let’s add their moneyline to the mix.

Finally, the last game of the day is between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals. These are two teams that also haven’t played up to expectations this season, but there’s still hope for the Bucs.

They’re in a horrible division, and could sneak into the playoffs. The Cardinals, on the other hand, really have nothing to play for.

The Buccaneers should come out on top.

If you put the Dolphins, Broncos and Buccaneers into a three-team moneyline parlay on Christmas Day at Caesars Sportsbook, you get +208 odds. That’s a nice payout for a little extra Christmas gift.