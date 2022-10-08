Caesars promo BOSTONFULL: sweet college football bonus

Boston.com readers can use an insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for Saturday’s college football games. Keep reading for a best bet tip and click the button below to learn more about the Caesars bonus.

Use promo code BOSTONFULL for the over on Washington-Arizona State

Look to the West Coast for an opportunity to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for college football.

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Washington Huskies this afternoon in a game that should feature some offense. Caesars has the over/under set at 55.5 points and it’s easy to see this game going over considering Washington’s offense and both teams’ struggling defenses.

The Huskies have scored at least 32 points in each game this season and transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr. already has 16 touchdown passes.

Penix should be able to add to that total against a porous ASU that has surrendered at least 30 points in all but one game so far.

The Sun Devils’ offense is not great, but they have found ways to run the ball. Running back Xazavian Valladay has 455 yards and five scores through five games and could find some holes against the Huskies.