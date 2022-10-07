Caesars Promo Code BOSTONFULL: MLB playoffs bonus

At long last, the MLB playoffs are finally here. Boston.com readers can claim an incredible insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for today’s MLB action. Click below to learn more.

MLB Playoffs preview

Take the AL West as the championship winning division

The eventual World Series champion has to come from somewhere, so why not the AL West?

It comes down to value here. Caesar’s has the AL West at +340 to have the championship team, which is the fourth-best odds for any division.

NL East and AL East each sent three teams to the postseason, but neither has as good of value. The NL West also sent two teams to the playoffs and that division is set at +300 to have the champ.

The Houston Astros are an easy pick to win it all after clinching the top seed in the American League with a record of 106-56. They have a great pitching staff and a deadly lineup, which is why they outscored their opponents by 219 runs on the season.

The Seattle Mariners are in as the second AL wild card and boast a starting rotation and bullpen that can hang with anyone. Seattle’s offense is very inconsistent but its pitching staff is good enough to bail them out.