Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL: use this bonus for NFL Week 7

Boston.com readers can claim a sweet insurance bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for NFL Week 7 games. Keep reading for a best bet tip and click the button below for more information on the Caesars bonus.

NFL Week 7 preview

Use Caesars promo code BOSTONFULL to bet on Steelers-Dolphins

The Steelers take on the Miami Dolphins in South Beach today in a battle of teams with uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Pittsburgh rookie QB Kenny Pickett had a concussion last week, Miami backup rookie QB Skylar Thompson left the Dolphins’ Week 6 loss to the Vikings with a thumb injury, and Tua Tagovailoa missed Miami’s game in concussion protocol.

With all that in mind, take the under here. Caesars Sportsbook has the over/under for this game at 44.5 points and that feels fairly high for this matchup.

These two teams haven’t played many games that have surpassed that total this season, backup QBs or not. Only one of Pittsburgh’s previous six games had a point total over 45 and Miami has played in just two games to reach that number.

Anticipate a strong defensive showing from both sides and take the under. Whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky against Teddy Bridgewater or Pickett vs. Tagovailoa, this game probably won’t be a shootout.