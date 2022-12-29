Caesars promo code BOSTONTIX: a great pre-registration boost for Ohio sports betting

Boston.com readers in Ohio can cash in on a pre-registration boost with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONTIX for $100 in bets on Ohio sports betting launch day.

Launch day betting slate

Use Caesars pre-registration boost for Commanders-Browns

The Washington Commanders have had an interesting season. They’ve gone through ups and downs and now sit at 7-7-1, good for the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

However, they can’t afford to lose their last two games if they want to make the playoffs.

Their opponent this week in the DMV will be the Cleveland Browns, a team mired in mediocrity. They’re 6-9, are eliminated from the playoffs, and haven’t once looked like a promising team.

With Carson Wentz in line to get the start on Sunday, the Commanders’ offense will be a little more mistake-prone than it was with backup Taylor Heinicke, but they’ll also have the whole playbook opened up and will have a ton more firepower.

The Commanders aren’t exactly world beaters, so I understand why Caesars Sportsbook only has them as two-point favorites on the spread, but I’ll happily back them to cover. You can’t replicate desperation, and the Commanders simply need to win this game.