Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code BOSTONFULL boosts NFL Week 3

Boston.com readers can cash in on Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code BOSTONFULL to get a risk-free bet of up to $1,250. This is one of the best new customer bonuses in sports betting, and there’s no better time to take advantage of it than NFL Week 3.

Click the button below to claim your bonus, and keep reading for more information.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Click here for the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code information for September 2022

Click here for a look at the best sports betting sites

Click here for the best sports betting apps

There are a ton of good games on the NFL Week 3 Sunday slate. If you want an insurance bet of up to $1,250, then Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code BOSTONFULL is a must-grab.

NFL Week 3 Preview

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Lions (-6) at Vikings

When a team appears on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” it’s easy to fall into the trap of betting on them. You see the coaches in action. You get to know players during training camp. You ultimately feel like a semi-fan of that team.

That’s the case with the Detroit Lions this season, but their matchup with Minnesota in Week 3 isn’t a trap. In fact, it’s a nice opportunity to cash in with your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code.

After dismantling the Packers in Week 1, the Vikings had the tables turned on them in Week 2 when they visited Philadelphia. They have some All-Pro level talent in skill position guys Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson, but ultimately, their fate rests in the shaky hands of Kirk Cousins.

The Lions don’t have the same expectations as a franchise that the Vikings have for this season, but they still have a lot of young talent. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been one of the breakout players in the NFL thus far, and it’s looking like there’s not an end in sight to his dominance.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Vikings come away with the win in this game, but Caesars Sportsbook has the Lions as 6-point underdogs, and this game feels like one that will come down to the wire. There’s great value in betting on the Lions to cover the spread.