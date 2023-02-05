Provided by Vegas Insider logo

Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL: claim a sweet Super Bowl bonus

Get Caesars promo code for Super Bowl LVII

Caesars Promo Code
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, center, reacts while speaking toTerry Bradshaw, left, after the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 31-7. AP

By Nick Sterling

Boston.com readers can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet of up to $1,250. Super Bowl LVII is a great time to redeem the Caesars bonus.

Super Bowl LVII is a week away, and Caesars Sportsbook is offering one of the best welcome bonuses. Use the promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

Let’s examine how bettors should use their signup bonus at Caesars.

Super Bowl LVII preview

Check out Super Bowl Squares for Caesars boost

Super Bowl Squares has been a popular party game for years. Now, it’s becoming a thing in the sports betting world.

Bettors need to predict the last digit of each team’s final score. For example, if you believe the Chiefs win 14-10, you’d bet the Chiefs 4 and the Eagles 0.

This may not be your traditional bet, but there are many unique ways to profit from the Super Bowl. Every option for Super Bowl Squares provides value, but the Chiefs 7 and Eagles 4 at +2500 should be your play at Caesars.

Including the playoffs, the Chiefs’ last digit of their score was 7 five times. Philadelphia allowed that score six times, including both playoff games.

The Eagles have had a much bigger variation, but their score ended in a 4 three times. The Chiefs allowed that mark four times.

A 27-24 or 17-14 score would hit with a Chiefs victory. The Square could also hit with a 34-27 or 24-17 win for the Eagles.

Take the Chiefs 7 and Eagles 4 for +2500 at Caesars.

Provided by

Vegas Insider

This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post.