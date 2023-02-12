Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL: don’t miss a grand Super Bowl LVII boost

Boston.com bettors have access to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL. The code gives new users an insurance bet up to $1,250.

Super Bowl LVII is only a few hours away, but it’s not too late to sign up at Caesars Sportsbook. Use the promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

This offer is perfect for those making a last-second Super Bowl bet.

Preview for Super Bowl LVII

Use Caesars to bet on the Super Bowl point total

A significant reason the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl is their dominant offenses. The Chiefs led the league with 29.2 PPG, while the Eagles finished third with 28.1.

Unsurprisingly, Caesars Sportsbook has a high point total of 51.0. Many bettors will have faith in the offenses, but I’m leaning toward the under in Super Bowl LVII.

While both teams have great offenses, we can’t discount their defense.

Philadelphia has allowed a combined 14 points in the playoffs. Kansas City hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in either game.

The Eagles’ offense has looked unstoppable, but it’s tough seeing them clear 30 points against the Chiefs.

This doesn’t need to be a low-scoring game to hit the under. A 27-24 final score would result in a push. Would it surprise anyone to see a 24-21 final score?

Grab the under for -110 odds at Caesars Sportsbook.