Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL: find this massive NFC Championship boost

Boston.com readers can claim a tremendous boost with Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

If you’re going to watch the NFC Championship, you might as well up the stakes by getting involved on the betting action. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook using promo code BOSTONFULL for a lucrative boost of an insurance bet up to $1,250.

NFC Championship preview

Use Caesars boost to bet on the first touchdown scorer

For some bettors, it’s more fun to look at random props than it is to bet on the actual outcome of the game. If that’s you, take a look at some of Caesars’ best first touchdown scorer bets.

For starters, you need to look at which team you think will score first. In this one, the Eagles feel like the best option.

They’re the better team and the game is in Philly so the crowd will be rocking. Plus, they’ll want to force Brock Purdy to play from behind.

Now, let’s look at some individual Eagles.

Normally, Jalen Hurts would be my favorite option for this bet. His ability to use his legs in the red zone is a true game changer.

However, with him still recovering from a shoulder injury, I don’t expect him to put his body on the line super early in this game, unless it’s absolutely necessary, so let’s cross him off.

That leads me to Hurts’ best receiving target in the end zone: A.J. Brown.

Brown has had a fantastic first season with the Eagles and has jumped out as a clear No. 1 option. Caesars Sportsbook has him at +600 to score the first touchdown of the game, and those odds feel too good to pass up.