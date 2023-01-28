Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL: grab a great boost for college basketball Saturday

Boston.com readers can take advantage of Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

College basketball Saturday is one of the best sports days of the week. If you’re looking to get in on the betting side of things, sign up with Caesars Sportsbook using promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

College basketball best bet

Use Caesars boost for Texas-Tennessee

The Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers are set to square off in another edition of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, and this matchup couldn’t be better timed as both teams are in the top 10 in the AP poll.

Texas is about to embark on a murderer’s row of games. After this meeting with Tennessee, they host Baylor and then hit the road to play Kansas and Kansas State.

That means that three of their next four games will be against teams currently ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll.

Thankfully for Longhorns fans, their team is really good. They’re 17-3 (6-2 in conference), and are in the toughest conference in college hoops.

Led by senior scoring guard Marcus Carr, they’re a formidable foe and will be looking to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

The Big 12 is so good that the teams tend to cannibalize themselves. When the Big 12 gets to play outside of the conference, that’s when they show their true colors.

Sure, Tennessee is ranked higher nationally, but they don’t play the type of competition Texas plays.

Consider using your Caesars boost to bet on the Texas Longhorns coming away with a road win on Saturday evening.