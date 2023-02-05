Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL: grab an outstanding NBA bonus

Boston.com users can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL to claim an insurance bet up to $1,250. Sign up at Caesars to begin wagering on the NBA today!

Preview for NBA Sunday

Use the Caesars promo code for Nuggets-Timberwolves

The Western Conference has been ultra-competitive this season. One or two losses could be the difference between the No. 5 seed and missing the play-in tournament.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been in that logjam, but the Denver Nuggets lead everyone with the best record in the conference. The teams will battle for the third time this season on Sunday night.

We’ve seen the home team win the first two matchups. It doesn’t appear Caesars Sportsbook believes that trend will continue. It’s hard to blame the sportsbook, given Denver’s success.

Nikola Jokic continues to play out of this world as he pursues a third straight MVP. The 6-foot-11 center is the only player in the NBA averaging a triple-double.

Still, Minnesota has quietly been one of the hotter teams in the NBA. Since Jan. 2, the Timberwolves have had the second-best record in the Western Conference.

Denver is the better team, but I don’t see them scoring a blowout victory in Minnesota. Taking the Timberwolves on the spread is the right move.