Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL: grab a terrific Super Bowl boost

Super Bowl LVII preview

Consider using the Caesars boost on a Super Bowl player prop

Midway through the 2022 season, the Kanas City Chiefs changed their rushing attack. An injury allowed them to move away from Clyde Edwards-Helaire and feature the duo of Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon.

Pacheco has been the lead back while McKinnon fills the pass-catching role. Both players have injected life into Kansas City’s ground game.

Caesars Sportsbook has Pacheco’s reception prop at 1.5. The value lies with the under at +143 odds.

Pacheco had a surprising five receptions in the AFC Championship Game. That was only the second time he recorded more than two in a game this season.

McKinnon should have a bigger role after only recording two receptions in the playoffs. Edwards-Helaire is expected to return from injury, so he could take a few snaps away from Pacheco.

I’d consider fading Pacheco’s receptions at Caesars Sportsbook.