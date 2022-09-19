Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code BOSTONFULL: Great MNF Bonus

Boston.com readers can claim an awesome new customer bonus with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: BOSTONFULL.

Take a look below for how you can claim a $1,250 risk-free bet on Caesars and also get some expert analysis on Titans vs. Bills.

If you’re new to Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll be able to place a risk-free bet up to $1,250 on tonight’s big game between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills. If you’re looking for a safe way to get your gambling account rolling, this Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code is a must-get offer.

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills had opposite opening games of the NFL season. The Bills were dominant and looked the part of a legitimate Super Bowl contender after crushing defending champions, the Los Angeles Rams on opening night. Final score: 31-10.

The Titans, on the other hand, blew a 13-0 lead at halftime to the New York Giants, en route to losing 21-20 on a missed game-winning field goal attempt. Tennessee let Saquon Barkley run all over them in Week 1, so there’s reason to be concerned going head-to-head with the juggernaut offense of Josh Allen and the Bills, especially in a prime time affair.

Buffalo will be looking to show the NFL world that Week 1 wasn’t a fluke, and that all of the hype surrounding them is justified, while Tennessee will be looking to show that their Week 1 dud was a fluke, and that they’re still one of the top teams in the AFC. Only one team can be proven right.

Caesars Sportsbook has the Buffalo Bills as -10 favorites tonight with the total set at 47.5 points. If you’re looking for a tasty way to use your new Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code, consider throwing the Bills spread and the over in a teaser. Getting the Bills at -4 and the total down to 41.5 is certainly something to look at.

If you’re looking for a fun boost on some individual props, look no further than the Caesars Truck Tour Boost. All you need for this to cash is for Josh Allen and Derrick Henry to each have more than 49.5 rushing yards. On Caesars, the odds are boosted to +180. With the way the Titans run defense looked in their Week 1 game, and the way Derrick Henry can still run with the best of them, this is a difficult bet to pass up.