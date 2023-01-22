Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL nets huge Sunday boost for NFL playoffs

Boston.com readers can claim Caesars Sportsbook promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250. If you’re in Ohio, use promo code BOSTON1BET for an insurance bet up to $1,500.

This Sunday features some intense NFL playoff action. If you want to get involved in the betting side of things, sign up with Caesars Sportsbook using promo code BOSTONFULL for an insurance bet up to $1,250.

If you’re in Ohio, use promo code BOSTON1BET for an insurance bet up to $1,500.

Sunday NFL playoffs preview

Use this Caesars boost for Cowboys-49ers total points

Both the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have some elite talent on defense. In fact, the 49ers have arguably the best defense in the NFL.

However, this game is a great one for betting on tons of points.

Sure, the Niners’ defense is great, but the Cowboys are coming off an impressive offensive effort against the Buccaneers where they put up 31 points and had an easy time doing so.

Dak Prescott was controlling everything. In 10 of the last 11 Cowboys games — win or loss — they’ve scored at least 27 points. They should be able to replicate that on Sunday.

The Niners, on the other hand, have one of the smoothest offenses in the league. It’s why rookie QB Brock Purdy has been able to be so successful in such a short amount of time.

Caesars Sportsbook has the total points for this game set at 46.5 points. That isn’t high enough. Consider betting on this game to hit the over.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.