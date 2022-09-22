Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code BOSTONFULL provides TNF boost

Boston.com readers can take advantage of sensational Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code BOSTONFULL for a risk-free bet of up to $1,250 for new customers.

Keep reading for more information on this must-get Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code and for some betting ideas for this weeks Thursday Night Football showdown between two division rivals.

Click here for the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code information for September 2022

Click here for a look at the best sports betting sites

Click here for the best sports betting apps

If you’re a new Caesars Sportsbook customer, you can claim Promo Code BOSTONFULL and place a risk-free first bet of up to $1,250. This means you’ll have bet insurance on whatever you decide to wager on. Worried about a backdoor cover by the opposing team or a star player getting injured and affecting your bet? This promo code is for you.

Use boost for Browns-Steelers player parlay

The 2022 NFL Season has been a weird one thus far for both the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. These two AFC North rivals are both 1-1 and have had some peculiar games.

For the Browns, they stunk up the field late last Sunday after a nice Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers. Thanks to poor clock management, dreadful defense, and a lapse on special teams, they find themselves in an early season must-win situation against their divisional foe.

The Steelers, though, could be 2-0 or 0-2. In Week 1, they stunned the Bengals in overtime, and then followed up with a loss against a mediocre New England Patriots team.

Let’s take a look at some interesting bets you could entertain if you’re planning on using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code BOSTONFULL for Thursday Night Football.

Caesars Sportsbook is host to a few exclusive Odds Boosts for this game that deserve some attention. For example, you can bet on Diontae Johnson and George Pickens to each haul in more than 4.5 receptions at +600 odds. That is extremely enticing.

In Week 1, Johnson caught seven passes while Pickens only caught one. Week 2 was similar with Johnson catching six passes and Pickens catching one.

Following the trend of the first two weeks, there should be no worry about Johnson’s end of that parlay. It’s the Pickens side of things that could fall short. However, Pittsburgh’s offense has been atrocious thus far, and it’s possible they’ll start looking to Pickens for a spark. It’s surely a risk, but that’s what’s great about the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code BOSTONFULL. You essentially get to eliminate all risk.