Exclusive BetMGM Promo Code BOSMAXMGM: Wednesday MLB Boost

MLB Wednesday Preview

Use this exclusive BetMGM Promo for their Wednesday MLB Parlay

One of the reasons BetMGM is one of the best sportsbooks on the market is its fantastic promo codes for new customers. Another is all of their unique betting opportunities. Let’s take a look at their Wednesday MLB Parlay for today.

BetMGM Wednesday MLB Parlay: Braves, Mets, and Yankees to win at +300

The Braves have another game in D.C. against the Washington Nationals, which really just means another chance for them to stay hot and beat up on the worst team in the MLB.

In their two last games, the Braves have 16 runs. The Nats have two. This should be an easy win for Atlanta.

The Mets dropped yesterdays game to the Marlins, so picking the Mets here is essentially just betting on them to not drop two in a row to a poor Miami team. That’s a fairly safe bet, especially with Taijuan Walker on the hill for the Mets.

That leaves the Yankees. They have the toughest matchup of the three teams you need to win to cash in on this parlay. They’ll be in Toronto looking to win the series 2-1.

What this game comes down to for me is the pitching matchup. The Yankees have the incredible Gerrit Cole on the mound, while the Blue Jays have Mitch White, the 27-year-old with a 5.12 ERA. I feel good about the Yankees here.