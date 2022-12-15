FanDuel exclusive promo code offers up a tantalizing Thursday Night Football boost

Boston.com readers can use FanDuel’s exclusive offer for Thursday Night Football. If you bet $5, you can get $125 in free bets.

Betting value in the total points

Island games this season have been money-making machines for people who bet the under on total points. This game feels like one that will buck the trend.

The San Francisco 49ers have a really solid defense, one that just held the Buccaneers to just seven points on Sunday. However, this Seattle Seahawks team has a much different offense than the down-and-out Buccaneers.

The Seahawks have a tendency to get in shootouts with opponents. Their passing game, led by Geno Smith, has explosive potential but their defense is weak — their past three games have all hit at least 50 combined points.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the total points set at 43.5, and this feels like an easy over. Even if the 49ers jump out to an early lead and control the game, the Seahawks have the potential to put up some garbage time points in a hurry.