FanDuel exclusive promo code provides sweet TNF boost

Boston.com readers can take advantage of a sweet, limited-time only boost with FanDuel Sportsbook, giving new customers a $150 bonus + 3 months of free NBA League Pass after a $5 bet.

A great way to use your $150 bonus with FanDuel Sportsbook is betting on Thursday Night Football. Let’s take a look at a best bet idea.

Use FanDuel’s boost to bet on the total points in Saints-Cardinals

The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals have both had weird seasons, but they’re heading in different directions. The Saints have potential and the Cardinals are in a free fall.

If Jameis Winston suits up, the Saints’ offense should be firing from the jump, but even if it’s Andy Dalton taking snaps, their offense should be able to put up numbers against the Cardinals. And when the Cardinals are down a couple scores, that seems to be when Kyler Murray wakes up and starts playing creative football.

This game could be low scoring at the start, but I think by the end, it’ll be two teams trading shot for shot.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the total points set at 44.5 for this one. If you’re looking for a way to use your new FanDuel boost, consider betting on the game to total more points than that.