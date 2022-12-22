FanDuel exclusive promo code: use ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for a nice TNF boost

Boston.com readers can take advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $2,500 for Thursday Night Football.

If you’re looking to make some money on Thursday Night Football, FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $2,500 is the boost for you. Here’s a best bet idea.

Use ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for the total points

The Jaguars and Jets are in similar positions. Both teams are right around .500 (the Jaguars are 6-8 while the Jets are still 7-7), and both are pushing for playoff spots in the AFC.

Also, both are young and are slightly ahead of their rebuilding schedule.

The Jets’ calling card this season has been their defense, so it’s completely understandable why FanDuel Sportsbook has the total points set at 37.5. They’re capable of holding teams to low scoring games, and sometimes their offense sputters.

However, in this situation, I love the over.

The Jaguars have a tendency to play in shootouts. Their past four games have totaled over 54 points, so 37.5 is definitely attainable.

Also, with both of these teams needing wins, they’ll likely come out gunning for points.

Consider using your ‘No Sweat First Bet’ with FanDuel Sportsbook to back the offenses in this Thursday Night Football showdown.