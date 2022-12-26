FanDuel ‘No Sweat First Bet’: find this monster boost for Monday Night Football

Boston.com readers can take advantage of a monster FanDuel ‘No Sweat First Bet’ boost up to $1,000.

This Monday Night Football showdown is between teams with different identities.

The Chargers are primarily thought of as an offensive powerhouse led by star QB Justin Herbert and his versatile weapons. The Colts, on the other hand, are still trying to establish an identity.

The Chargers are clearly the better team, but if you don’t feel comfortable betting on their moneyline or betting on them to cover the spread, consider taking a look at the total points.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the total points set at 45.5. For this game, I love the under.

It’s easy to look at a team like Chargers and instinctively want to take the over. They can put up points in a hurry at any given moment behind their dynamic passing attack.

However, betting on the under in this one is more about the Chargers’ opponent, the Colts.

Indianapolis is once again going to be starting a new quarterback this week after benching Matt Ryan in favor of Nick Foles.

Even if the Chargers put up 35 points, I don’t trust the Colts to get to 10 — not with a new quarterback and Jonathan Taylor out of the lineup due to injury.