FanDuel ‘No Sweat First Bet’ gives massive MNF boost

Boston.com readers can claim a cool boost with FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000. That’s the perfect way to get your bankroll going.

Monday Night Football is one of the most fun sports betting experiences there is. When that game is in Philadelphia and features an undefeated Eagles team, it’s even better. Here’s a look at a best bet idea.

Use FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for a total points and moneyline parlay

FanDuel offers you many ‘Same Game Parlay’ options. That’s one of the best things about their sportsbook. For tonight’s Monday Night Football game, there’s a perfect one you can build.

The total points for this Eagles-Commanders clash is set at 43.5. That’s a fair number, but I love the over. This feels like a game that the Eagles will get up early, and the Commanders will have to play a game of chase. When that happens, they’ll have to move quickly on offense and try to put up as many points as possible.

This just feels like a game where the Eagles will be in the 30s. Then, the hardest part is done.

If you’re going to bet on the over, you might as well throw the Eagles moneyline on it as well to increase the payout. Even if the Eagles don’t cover the spread, it’s almost impossible to believe they’d come away with a home loss to the Commanders for their first loss of the season.

If you parlay the over for total points and the Eagles moneyline, FanDuel offers you +119 odds. That’s well worth it.