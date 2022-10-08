FanDuel No Sweat First Bet promo code: great opportunity for college football boost

Boston.com readers can cash in on this sweet boost for Saturday’s slate of college football games with FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000.

The University of Kentucky has had a nice football season thus far. Led by standout QB Will Levis, the Wildcats are 4-1 and are currently ranked 13th in the AP Top 25.

Kentucky’s only loss this season came last week when they were on the road playing a talented Ole Miss squad. That loss is nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, the Wildcats nearly came away with a win.

Now, looking to bounce back at home, Kentucky will look to destroy South Carolina, so long as Will Levis plays.

As of the time of writing this, Levis is considered questionable for Saturday night’s game. If Levis doesn’t play, I’d leave this game alone. But if he suits up, I love Kentucky to cover the 6.5-point spread.