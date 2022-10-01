Provided by Vegas Insider logo

FanDuel Ohio promo code: Claim pre-registration offer ahead of January launch

Grab this awesome FanDuel bonus for free bets

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers in Ohio can head to FanDuel Sportsbook to get an incredible bonus of up to $100 in free bets to use when sports betting launches in Ohio on Jan. 1. This offer goes live on Oct. 1.

What’s better than free bets with one of the country’s best sportsbooks? If you can think of anything, you’re more creative than I am! Click the above to claim your bonus.

Claiming your bonus now, means that you’ll have $100 in free bets to use when sports betting officially launches in Ohio on Jan. 1.

Important note: You can claim your $100 in free bets now and still take advantage of FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 when they go live in Ohio. You don’t have to decide which offer to take.

Best FanDuel bets in January

You can take advantage of this FanDuel bonus offer starting on Jan. 1 when sports betting becomes live in Ohio. Luckily, January is a loaded month for sports bettors.

For starters, the NBA slate will be loaded. On Jan. 1, there are three NBA games kicking off the new year, and then on Monday, Jan. 2, there are 11. Not into basketball? That’s fine. The College Football National Championship is on Jan. 9, and the NFL playoffs kick off on Jan. 15.

If you take advantage of this one-day FanDuel offer, you won’t regret it come January.

