FanDuel promo code: an opportunity for a massive bonus in NFL Week 4

NFL Week 4 preview

Use FanDuel No Sweat First Bet for an Eagles-Jaguars Winner

The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high at 3-0, and have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL thus far. In Week 4, they host Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who look like they’re ready to officially break out and take the league by storm.

This should be one of the most entertaining games of the young season. Either the Jags will beat the undefeated Eagles and officially make their presence known, or the Eagles will take down another solid team and become 4-0.

This is a game that’s begging to be bet on.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Eagles as 6.5-point favorites. I want to include them in a 6-point tease to get their spread down to -0.5, meaning all they have to do is win. Who’s the best teaser partner? The Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are hosting the Bills in Baltimore. These are two of the best teams in the AFC, and this is sure to be a battle that goes down to the wire. FanDuel has the Ravens at +3 on the spread, so if you include them in the 6-point teaser, it brings their spread to +9.

The Eagles needing a win at home and the Ravens covering a +9 spread at home? That’s a fantastic teaser, and FanDuel has it at -134.