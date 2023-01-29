FanDuel promo code: believe in this beneficial boost for NFL Sunday

Boston.com readers can claim a massive boost with FanDuel Sportsbook. New users will get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet.

NFL Sunday preview

Use FanDuel boost for betting on rushing yards

The NFC Championship features two of the premier rushing teams in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. That means betting on some rushing props is one of the most fun ways to approach the game.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, you can bet on which player will finish the game with the most rushing yards. There are lots of ways to approach this bet, so let’s dive in.

It would be understandable to look at this prop and automatically resort to betting on Christian McCaffrey at +145 odds. He’s the favorite in this game, and it makes sense. He’s by far the biggest name and probably the biggest talent.

However, McCaffrey’s not the best bet for this one. I think the 49ers will be playing from behind for most of the game, meaning McCaffrey will probably get used more in the passing game.

Plus, even when the Niners are running the football, they’ve had a tendency to heavily involve Elijah Mitchell.

That leads us to the Eagles. Their starting RB is Miles Sanders, but he’s not the best bet to lead the game in rushing yards (+240). QB Jalen Hurts is the guy we should be looking at.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Hurts at +350 to lead the game in rushing yards, and that’s the best value play. Hurts has been dealing with a shoulder injury, so his rushing yards have been down lately, but in the most important game of the season, I don’t think he’ll be afraid to take off and scramble.

The secret with this game is that with all of the rushing weapons each of these teams have, the leading rusher of the game might not need all that many yards. Hurts could easily lead the group with 80 rushing yards while everyone else splits carries.