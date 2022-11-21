FanDuel promo code: Big boost for Maryland launch

Boston.com readers located in Maryland can take full advantage of an amazing $200 bonus with any $5 bet now that sports betting is legal and live in the state. Here’s how to do it.

With FanDuel Sportsbook now legal and live in Maryland, it’s time for some sports betting! Once you’ve claimed your promo, the only thing left to do is bet. Here’s a best bet idea.

Use FanDuel boost for first quarter points

Tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup is an interesting one between divisional opponents, the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. The Cardinals are technically the home team, but this one is being played in Mexico City.

With this game being played in a different country between two teams with their fair share of struggles, I think the offenses will get off to a slow start. The first half total is fun to bet on, but let’s take it a step further and look at the first quarter points total.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the total points for the first quarter set at nine. I feel good about that being an under.

I could see the first quarter scoreless, or maybe a field goal or two. I don’t see either team getting a touchdown, and even if one does, as long as the other stays scoreless, the under still hits.

Consider betting on the first quarter under for tonight’s Monday Night Football game.