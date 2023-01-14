FanDuel promo code: cool college basketball Saturday boost

Boston.com readers in Ohio can cash in on FanDuel Sportsbook’s deal: bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets boost for college basketball Saturday. If you’re not in Ohio, you can still get a nice boost by betting $5 and getting $150 in bonus bets.

There’s nothing better than spending your Saturday betting on a loaded college basketball slate.

If you’re in Ohio and sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, you can get $200 in bonus bets by betting only $5. If you’re outside of Ohio, you can get $150 in bonus bets by betting $5.

College basketball Saturday preview

Use FanDuel boost for Kansas-Iowa State

This Saturday afternoon matchup between two Big 12 contenders has potential to be the game of the day.

Iowa State has been sensational, with a 13-2 mark and a No. 14 ranking in the AP Top 25. They’re 4-0 in the conference and are coming off impressive wins over Texas Tech, TCU, Oklahoma and Baylor.

The bad news? They’re about to run into a Kansas-sized reality check.

The Jayhawks are the reigning national champions and are looking like they have a serious chance to repeat. They’re 15-1 (4-0 in conference) and are ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25.

They have a Naismith Award contender in Jalen Wilson, who’s averaging 20 points and nearly nine rebounds per game, and also have arguably the best point guard in the country, Dajuan Harris Jr.

This game is being played at the legendary Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence — one of the more electric environments in the basketball universe. Because of that, consider using your FanDuel boost to bet on Kansas coming away with a statement win.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.