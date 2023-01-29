FanDuel promo code: find a strong, satisfying Sunday NFL boost for conference title game

Boston.com readers can use a FanDuel promo code to earn a sweet new-customer boost with FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up now and get $150 in bonus bets after betting $5.

If you’re interested in betting on the NFL, this is the perfect time.

This Sunday’s slate is loaded with two of the best games of the season: the NFC Championship followed by the AFC Championship.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet.

NFL Sunday preview

Use FanDuel boost for betting on the total points

One way you can get involved with betting on the NFL games without having to predict team outcomes is by betting on the total points scored. With the NFC Championship and AFC Championship back-to-back, let’s parlay the two total points bets for a high-value payout.

The first game of the day is the NFC Championship in Philadelphia. It’s easy to look at the 49ers defense and assume this game will go under its projected number, but when it comes to the Eagles as an opponent, things are a little different.

The Eagles have one of the most dynamic offensive attacks in the league, led by their running game. Their strong offensive line, talented running back rotation and rushing ability of their QB Jalen Hurts makes them nearly impossible to stop in the run game.

Combine that with a quality passing attack and it’s over for opposing defenses.

The Niners are no slouches when it comes to offensive production, either. So, I like this game to hit the over.

The AFC Championship is a matchup between arguably the two best quarterbacks in the league, which means the usual gut feeling is to bet the over. But this line is too high.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the total points set at 47.5, and that doesn’t feel like a number that will get eclipsed in this cold-weather game in Kansas City.

If you parlay the over in the NFC Championship with the under in the AFC Championship, FanDuel Sportsbook gives you +267 odds. That’s a nice way to use your FanDuel boost.