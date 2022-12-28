Provided by Vegas Insider logo

FanDuel promo code: find this lucrative Ohio sports betting pre-registration boost

Use this deal in advance of Ohio sports betting launch

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Chicago. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers in Ohio can take advantage of a pre-registration boost with FanDuel Sportsbook before Ohio sports betting begins. Sign up now and get $100 in bets on launch day.

If you’re looking for a way to get your FanDuel account boosted when sports betting launches in Ohio on Jan. 1, sign up now and earn the pre-registration boost of $100 in bets.

Launch day betting slate

Use pre-registration boost for Dolphins-Patriots

The Miami Dolphins are in an interesting spot right now. At 8-7, they’re holding on to the last playoff spot in the AFC with the Patriots hot on their tail.

Now, this week, they have to head to New England to play the Patriots.

Unfortunately for Miami, they’re riding a four-game losing streak, and are now going to be without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered a concussion in last week’s loss.

Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start for the Dolphins this week, and as far as backups go, he’s just about as good as it gets: He’s solid, doesn’t make mistakes and can get the job done.

FanDuel has the Dolphins as three-point underdogs, and I think they should be able to cover that. There’s a good chance the Dolphins can win outright behind the speed of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but even if they lose, they should be able to keep it close.

