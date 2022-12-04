FanDuel promo code: find this ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for sensational NFL Sunday boost

Boston.com readers can cash in on an incredible boost with FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000. Does it get any better than that?

NFL Week 13 preview

Use ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for Ravens vs. Broncos

The Ravens lost a stunner in Jacksonville last weekend thanks to a sensational last-minute drive from Trevor Lawrence and a missed 67-yard game-winning field-goal attempt from Justin Tucker as time ran out. The Broncos, on the other hand, once again couldn’t get anything going on offense.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Ravens as 8.5-point favorites, and I think the number should be at least 10.

The Ravens have struggled at times this season, but they’re still a powerful team with one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in the league on their side.

The Broncos defense has been good this season, but the Ravens should still be able to put up at least 23 points. On the other side, what have we seen from Russell Wilson and Co. that makes us think the Broncos can score anywhere near that many? In their past three games, they’ve scored 10, 16 and 10 points.

This isn’t as much a bet on the Ravens as it is a bet against the Broncos’ offense.