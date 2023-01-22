FanDuel promo code: find this stellar boost for Sunday’s NFL playoffs

Boston.com readers can take advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook’s new-customer boost of $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5. If you’re in Ohio, sign up and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5.

There’s no better time to start betting on the NFL playoffs than right now. Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5. If you’re in Ohio, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets after betting $5.

Sunday NFL playoffs preview

Use FanDuel boost for the total points

Let’s face it: Betting on offense is way more fun than betting on defense. That rings especially true when the game you’re betting on features quarterbacks as dynamic as Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.

I mean, how can you not back those guys?

FanDuel Sportsbook has the total points set at 48.5, and while that’s high — it’s not quite high enough. With Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Allen and Stefon Diggs all taking the field, it feels like the defenses have no chance.

Last week against the Dolphins, the Bills put up 34 points and gave up 31. Those numbers should only increase against this Bengals team.

Consider using your FanDuel boost to bet on the over.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.