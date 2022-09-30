FanDuel Promo Code: Free Bets Sports Bets & Casino Bonus | October 2022

Boston.com readers who are new players get either a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000, a $1,000 worth of risk-free casino play, or a $500 first deposit bonus playing fantasy sports. Simply hit the button below to get your welcome bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code October 2022

Signed up with FanDuel already? Check out more of the best sports betting sites and betting apps.

More on the FanDuel promo code

What is the FanDuel bonus/promo code?

FanDuel Bonus Code CLICK HERE – NO CODE REQUIRED FanDuel FanDuel Promo New players get either a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000, a $1,000 worth of risk-free casino play, or a $500 first deposit bonus playing fantasy sports. FanDuel Promo T&C’s New users only. 21 or older. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Full T&C apply.

What comes with the FanDuel bonus offer?

The huge FanDuel promo offer rewards players whether they enjoy the sportsbook or casino.

Sports bettors get $150 in free bets when they sign up, deposit $10 and bet $5 or more on their first bet. Better still the free bets are delivered whether your first bet wins or loses, so you could grab yourself a double reward.

Casino players have the unique bonus of a risk-free first 24 hours, with any losses made during the first day’s play refunded in freeplay tokens. Meanwhile, fantasy players can get a first deposit bonus worth up to $500.

How to use your FanDuel bonus code

Go to FanDuel Register your details and accept the terms & conditions of play Make a first deposit of $10 or more Make your first bet of £5 or more Get $150 in free bets whether it wins or loses Place your free bets on the eligible event of your choice within 14 days Any winnings from this free bet are then paid out in cash you can withdraw

Boston Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts, right, celebrates with J.D. Martinez after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) – The Associated Press

October sports events at FanDuel

College Football Week 5 10/01 NFL Week 4 10/02 MLB Playoffs Begin 10/07 NHL Season Begins 10/07 College Football Week 6 10/08 NFL Week 5 10/09 MLB NLDS 10/12 College Football Week 7 10/15 NFL Week 6 10/16 NBA Season Begins 10/18 College Football Week 8 10/23 NFL Week 7 10/24 College Football Week 9 10/30 NFL Week 8 10/31

FanDuel promos for existing customers

There are many ways that FanDuel keep rewarding you once you have used your generous new customer bonus. These are mainly done through a referral program and special parlay bets.

Special Parlay Bets

21+.AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

There are weekly special parlay bets based on the biggest and best action of the week. The sports on offer depend on the season, however each week in the promotions tab there are multiple special parlays to choose from.

Most of the time this is done with enhanced odds, however there are some fun variations. For example, some baseball games are eligible for an extra bonus for each strikeout pitched.

Refer a Friend

21+. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

FanDuel run one of the best referral programs in the industry. If a friend signs up for a new FanDuel account using your special link, and makes a qualifying deposit, then both of you will receive a $50 free sports bet and $50 in casino credit.

FanDuel Referral Bonuses

21+. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

The FanDuel Refer a Friend program is one of the best in the industry, with a hugely generous bonus of up to $100 available for both you and a friend. This is paid out as $50 in free sports bets and $50 in casino site credit.

The free sports bets are unlocked when your referred player makes their first bet of $10+. A bet of $10+ at the casino, if available, will then unlock the $50 in casino credit. Both bonuses are credited within 72 hours.

The one slight downside to the FanDuel referral program is it is limited to just ten referrals. Some other referral schemes, like that offered BetMGM, have a monthly limit which reset rather than a firm, lifetime cap.

Which states is FanDuel legal in?

FanDuel is one of the most widespread sports betting sites, and is available in most states where online sportsbooks are legal. It also has great multi-state functionality as well, with most services accessed through the same, central site and app no matter which legal state you’re in.

FanDuel Arizona

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X Fantasy ✓

FanDuel was one of the first sportsbooks to launch in the Grand Canyon State after sports betting was made legal in September 2021. They partnered with top NBA franchise the Phoenix Suns, allowing bettors to either play online or from their huge retail location at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

FanDuel Colorado

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X Fantasy ✓

The FanDuel sportsbook launched in the Centennial State in May 2020 thanks to its partnership with the Golden Gates Casino. This deal allows residents to wager at the casino’s retail location, or statewide on FanDuel’s leading online services.

FanDuel Connecticut

Sportsbook ✓ Casino ✓ Fantasy ✓

When FanDuel launched in October 2021 in the Constitution State it did so in partnership with the famed Mohegan Sun Casino. This means players can use FanDuel’s leading sportsbook to bet on all of the top sporting events, including college sports.

FanDuel Illinois

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X Fantasy ✓

Chicago is a sports mad city, home to some of the most famous franchises from across the major sports: Blackhawks, Bears, Cubs, White Sox, and Bulls. Thanks to FanDuel, fans can now bet on their favorite teams from the Prairie State and beyond, although local laws limit college betting options.

FanDuel Indiana

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X Fantasy ✓

﻿

Indiana was one of the early states to legalize online sports betting, and granted FanDuel a license to operate as far back as October 2019. This means that bettors in the Hoosier State can use FanDuel’s full range of services either online, or at their partner location in the Belterra Casino Resort.

FanDuel Iowa

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X Fantasy ✓

Sports betting fans in the Hawkeye State have been able to use FanDuel since the industry launched in September 2020. Players can either place wagers online, or via the FanDuel retail locations inside the Diamond Jo Casinos.

FanDuel Kansas

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X Fantasy ✓

BetMGM is one of the six online sportsbooks that are live and legal in the Sunflower Sate as of September 1, 2022 along with Caesars, BetMGM, Barstool, DraftKings and PointsBet .

FanDuel Louisiana

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X Fantasy ✓

Louisiana is one of the latest states to launch legal sports betting, with the industry going live in January 2020. FanDuel partnered with the Amelia Belle Casino to offer its services across the Pelican State. However, there are some unique restrictions as you are unable to access betting sites inside the nine counties which voted against legal sports betting.

FanDuel Michigan

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X Fantasy ✓

FanDuel are one of the original sportsbook operators in Michigan, being granted a license to launch in January 2021 thanks to their partnership with the MotorCity Casino. This lets players in the Great Lakes State play across all of the top sporting events, although there are no prop bets on college athletes.

FanDuel New Jersey

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X Fantasy ✓

New Jersey was one of the first states to legalize sports betting, launching their industry in September 2018 with FanDuel as an original license holder. This means that players in the Garden State have long been able to enjoy the leading action on FanDuel’s online sports betting site, and their physical location at the Meadowlands Racetracks.

FanDuel New York

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X Fantasy ✓

New York is one of the newest states to introduce legal sports betting, with the industry launching in January 2022. Players from across the Empire State can enjoy FanDuel’s top sports betting services thanks to its partnership with the Tioga Downs Casino Resort.

FanDuel Pennsylvania

Sportsbook ✓ Casino ✓ Fantasy ✓

FanDuel were granted a license to offer sports betting services in Pennsylvania in July 2019 after partnering up with the Valley Forge Casino Resort. This has been fantastic for sports fans in the Keystone State, who between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia have some of the most popular and storied sports teams in the country.

FanDuel Tennessee

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X Fantasy ✓

Tennessee is one of the few states which does not require online sports books to have a physical presence. This means that since November 2020 players from across the Volunteer State have been able to enjoy FanDuel’s leading online and mobile sportsbooks.

FanDuel Virginia

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X Fantasy ✓

FanDuel launched in Old Dominion in January 2021, meaning players from across the state can sign up and play from anywhere. However, local college sports fans will be disappointed to know that – for now, at least – state regulations mean there is no wagering on in-state teams.

FanDuel Washington, DC

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X Fantasy ✓

FanDuel have now opened their incredible new sportsbook at Audi Field, the home of top MLS team DC United. Bettors can place all of their sports bets here, or use FanDuel’s leading sports betting app in and nearby the facility.

FanDuel West Virginia

Sportsbook ✓ Casino ✓ Fantasy ✓

FanDuel operate in West Virginia thanks to their partnership with exclusive member’s club The Greenbrier. However, non-members are still able to play state-wide in the Mountain State on FanDuel’s leading online and mobile sports betting services.

FanDuel Wyoming

Sportsbook ✓ Casino X Fantasy ✓

The latest state to offer legal sports betting is Wyoming, with residents of the Equality State being able to place wagers online since March 2022. FanDuel were one of the original sports betting operators granted a license to operate, meaning players have had access to one of the top sports betting sites in the nation since launch.

States where FanDuel could soon be legal

Online sports betting is fast expanding across the country, with states seeing what a success it has been elsewhere and being keen to offer it to their own residents. As one of the premium sports betting sites, FanDuel are always considered top contenders for a license when new states look to open their won markets.

Here are some of the states where legal online sports betting, and hopefully FanDuel, is looking to come soon.

Ohio – Launching in January 2023, with FanDuel expected to be among the first to open

Maryland – Expected to launch in November 2022

California – Voters are being asked in November 2022 about legalizing sports betting

FanDuel Strengths and Weaknesses



Strengths Recognizable and trusted brand Daily fantasy sports High value odds Great mobile app Weaknesses Little regional specification Weak existing customer promotions

Strengths

Recognizable and Trusted Brand

FanDuel started life as one of the top daily fantasy sports providers, offering players a chance to wager real money on fantasy sports outcomes. As the online gaming market has grown, though, so has it.

The online sportsbook at FanDuel is one of the most modern and advanced on the market, perfectly showing off the strengths of a site which was born to operate in the online era.

Daily Fantasy Sports

Even with the rapid legalization of online sports betting, daily fantasy sports remain a hugely popular way to wager on events. Thanks to FanDuel being one of the original DFS sites, players are able to use their same account for both the sportsbook and DFS games.

This is a massive convenience, as very few other online sports betting sites offer DFS services as well.

Great Mobile App

Players on FanDuel can also place wagers on the site’s leading mobile betting app. This means that you can get access to the same great action and promotions from the device in your pocket, and place bets without needing to be tied to a computer.

High Value Odds

FanDuel often has the best odds on major market games. This means that if you compare the lines across all of the top sports betting sites, the best returns are often found to be on FanDuel.

Weaknesses

Little Regional Specification

The fact that FanDuel is available in so many states is still a huge positive, as is the fact that it has one centralized app and site. This means that you do not need to open up new regional accounts should you move or travel to a different state where sports betting is legal.

However, where this does slightly hurt FanDuel is in offering regional-specific promotions. With local laws having variations, it would be nice to see FanDuel offer more perks that maximise what can be offered in each state.

Weaker Existing Customer Promotions

FanDuel does have some good long-running promotions. For example, their referral program which offers up to $100 in free bets for both yourself and the friend who sets up an account via your link.

However, most of their sports betting accounts are run weekly, rather than being longstanding. This means that players can’t always be sure their favorite boosts are going to be regularly available.

FanDuel Review

FanDuel began as a daily fantasy sports provider, which allows players to bet real money on single week fantasy sports games. However, as the online gaming market has evolved, so too have FanDuel. They now also offer one of the best sportsbooks on the market.

The FanDuel sports betting site is beautifully designed, making it just as easy to navigate to popular lines as it is more specialized action. The site also lists the most popular sports at the top, making it super easy to find the big games.

There are a rolling selection of daily boosts too. These are either special boosted parlay bets, or enhanced offers on single games.

With an easy to use site and some of the best odds on the market, it is easy to see why FanDuel is such a popular sports betting site. Along with their $1,000 No Sweat First Bet, there are a lot of good reasons to play on FanDuel.

FanDuel App Review

FanDuel’s app carries the same great level of design and ease-of-access as their desktop site. This is one of the best apps around for getting in on the action while on the go.

All of FanDuel’s wide range of markets are available too, ensuring you never miss out on your favorite lines while using their top app.

Download Size iOS: 85.6MB | Android: 87.8MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers Yes iOS Available Yes App Store Rating 4.8 from 592k ratings (August 2022)* Android Available Yes Google Play Store Rating 4.7 from 91.1k ratings (August 2022)*

FanDuel bonus code FAQs

How do you get $1,000 on FanDuel?



FanDuel are not currently promoting this offer. It’s likely to be back at some point in the near future. For now they have an alternative sign up offer.

How do I send a FanDuel referral code?



Your referral link can easily be found under the “Earn $$$” link on the Popular section at the top of the left hand bar. This will generate a link for you to send to a friend.

If your friend then signs up to FanDuel using your code, then you are both eligible for up to $100 in free play credits.

How do I get my referral bonus on FanDuel?



Once you have sent your friend the link from the “Earn $$$” section of your account, and they have opened an account, you are both eligible to qualify for up to $100 in free play credits.

You will both receive $50 worth of free bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook once your friend has placed a bet of at least $10. A further $50 of casino credits will also be paid out if your referred player wagers at least $10 on any casino game.

What’s the best promo code to use for FanDuel Sportsbook?



You don’t need a FanDuel promo code to claim their great sign up offers for Sportsbook or Casino. Check out

Is FanDuel Sportsbook legit?



Yes, FanDuel Sportsbook is absolutely legit. Online sports betting sites are heavily regulated by state gambling authorities, meaning you can be completely assured of a safe and fair online betting experience when using a licensed operator such as FanDuel.

FanDuel Casino bonus code

FanDuel started as a daily fantasy sports platform, but has continued to grow and evolve along with the online gambling industry. It now offers a full range of premium online gaming, including a full casino.

The FanDuel Casino site shares the same top tier layout as its sister sportsbook, and hosts a huge collection of some of the most cutting edge games available.

A huge selection of live casino games act as the cherry on top for this standout online casino.

FanDuel Casino Promo $1,000 Play It Again up to 24 hours + $100 in site credits FanDuel Promo T&C New users only. 21 or older. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Full T&C apply.

What do you get with the FanDuel Casino Promo Code?

The FanDuel casino offers players an absolutely unique promotion. Players are not only eligible for up to $100 in casino credits but they can also claim a $1,000 Play It Again bonus.

The Play It Again bonus means that any losses from your first 24 hours on the site, up to the value of $1,000, are paid back to you as casino credits which last for 7 days.

These casino credits have a very low wagering requirement too, with players only needing to wager an amount equal to your credit amount before winnings can be withdrawn.

The FanDuel Casino new player promotion really is like no other. It gives experienced casino players a chance to play the games they know they love, and newer ones the confidence to try out a wide selection, all while knowing that losses up to $1,000 will be refunded as credits.

FanDuel Casino Games

Slots

FanDuel does not have the biggest selection of slots, with a catalogue of only 200+ compared to over a thousand at some other online casinos. However, there is no fat with the FanDuel slot selection.

All of the games on offer are sleek and modern, using the latest technology and design tools, to make sure they are the best available. There is also a good selection of jackpot slots for those who enjoy playing for bigger prizes.

Table Games

FanDuel offer one of the biggest and most comprehensive selections of table games available from any online casino. There are multiple variations of all the most popular games, such as both American and French roulette, along with plenty of specially themed tables.

The FanDuel casino also hosts games which are popular at retail locations but are often underrepresented at online casinos. These include craps tables, along with multiple casino poker games.

Live Casino

Live casinos are an incredibly popular way to play thanks to the fact that they use real dealers and casino equipment. This popularity can make it hard to get a seat during peak hours, however this is not a problem with FanDuel.

The FanDuel casino runs exclusive blackjack tables with top operators, making it quicker and easier than ever to dive into the action. These run alongside other popular live casino games such as baccarat, roulette, and casino poker.

FanDuel Casino Review

Slots 4 Live Casino 5 Table Games 5 New Customer Offer 5 App Available? Yes

FanDuel casino is undoubtedly one of the best around, offering a huge selection of the most modern and popular games.

The real stand out feature is their live casino, and this is thanks to their great selection of exclusive blackjack tables.

These make it quick and easy to get straight into the action without the long waits for a seat that can sometimes happen during busy hours.

The software-based table games at FanDuel are also outstanding, with a huge selection on offer.

There are multiple rulesets and themed play tables available for the more popular games, not to mention the tables provided for less popular online games such as craps.

The slots catalogue may be below the total number of other sites, but what FanDuel lack in quantity they more than make up for in quality. There are no old, out dated games here, with all slots looking modern and using cutting edge design to provide an exhilarating experience.

FanDuel Casino FAQs

Is FanDuel Casino legit?

Yes, FanDuel Casino is absolutely legit. All online casinos are highly regulated by state authorities, meaning that you can be assured of a safe and fair gaming experience.

So long as you are playing at a legal and licensed online casino such as FanDuel, you can be certain that where you’re playing is legit.

Where can I play FanDuel casino?

You’re able to play on the FanDuel casino in most states where online casino gaming is legal. These are currently Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

With FanDuel offering such a well liked and respected online casino, expect them to begin opening up to more states as soon as local gambling laws allow.

What is the FanDuel Casino bonus code?

The FanDuel Casino welcome offer can be claimed without a promo code. This offer will entitle players to $100 in free play credits, along with the Play It Again first 24 hours.

With the Play It Again bonus, any losses a player suffers in the first 24 hours of play up to $1,000 are refunded as free casino credits. These have a low wagering requirement before they can be withdrawn, and are valid for 7 days.

How do I get my free $100 on FanDuel?

The $100 in free credits is paid out via the FanDuel referral a program. To take part, simply head to the “Earn $$$” section of the site and generate your referral code.

When the friend you sign up to FanDuel makes their first $10+ sports wager, you will both receive $50 in free sports bets. After their first stake of $10+ on any casino game, you will be both be credited with $50 worth of casino credit.

FanDuel Fantasy bonus code

FanDuel may now be an industry leading online casino and sportsbook, but the heart of its business has always been daily fantasy sports.

Along with Draft Kings, FanDuel were one of the original pioneering daily fantasy sports sites, and to this day stay on top of the industry thanks to their fantastic service, huge player base, and great reputation.

FanDuel Fantasy Promo $500 first deposit bonus FanDuel Fantasy Promo T&C New users only. 21 or older. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Full T&C apply.

What comes with FanDuel Fantasy Promo Code?

FanDuel offer new fantasy players the chance for a huge $500 first deposit bonus. This means that it will match your first deposit up to $500 to give you a hugely increased starting balance.

If, for example, you deposited $100 then FanDuel would match it, giving you a starting balance of $200. If you were to deposit the full $500 eligible, it would give you a $1,000 starting sum to play with.

This can then be used to buy into either head-to-head games on the huge selection of open contests that FanDuel run on their leading DFS site.

FanDuel Fantasy Games

Head-to-Head

The classic way to play fantasy sports is head-to-head. This game is simple, with two players buying in and selecting their best side against a salary cap.

The winner is the player with the highest score, and they are the player to take home the prize.

New Player Games

There are plenty of game options at FanDuel to help newer daily fantasy sports players get used to the format. These include freeplay options, low stakes play, and tournaments with a limited number of contestants.

Another popular new player game is Beat The Score. Instead of having the top players all take large slices of the prize pool, all players whose team score over a set total are paid out equally.

Tournaments

Tournaments on FanDuel see multiple players buy-in and select their teams, usually using the standard salary cap format. These then run similarly to a poker tournament, with the highest scoring players receiving big slices from the prize pool.

There are also qualifiers and satellites to allow players to enter these tournaments for a much lower cost than the buy-in, along with weekly special tournaments with huge guaranteed prize pools.

Single Game

Single games are the most high scoring way to play on FanDuel. Contested with a small roster and entirely of FLEX positions, this high intensity version of the game.

With variables such as multiplier positions making getting the highest scoring team on the field that you can, this is one of the most exciting ways to play daily fantasy sports.

FanDuel Fantasy Review

Head-to-Head New Player Games Tournament Single Game App Available? 5 4 5 4 Yes

FanDuel Fantasy FAQs

Does FanDuel do promo codes?

When you register for your new account you’ll be granted with a 100% match on your first deposit, up to $500. You don’t need a FanDuel promo code.

This means that if you were to deposit the full $500 amount, this would be matched by FanDuel to give you a starting balance of $1,000.

How do you get the $500 bonus on FanDuel?

To get the $500 bonus playing FanDuel Fantasy, simply sign up through the links in this article. You don’t need a promo code.

The bonus is a matched deposit, which means that FanDuel will match your first deposit with them up to $500. If you deposit $500 into your account, you will then receive the full $500 bonus.

How does FanDuel pay out?

Like all major online sportsbooks and fantasy sites, FanDuel has a wide variety of payment methods available for both deposit and withdrawals.

This means you can both take your pay out and make your deposits using PayPal, prepaid cards, debit cards, venmo, and online banking deposits.

How do you use promo code on FanDuel?

You actually don’t need a FanDuel promo code to claim their welcome offer. Sign up through a link in this article and you will be eligible for all of the great rewards on offer, such as a $500 matched first deposit when playing daily fantasy sports.

Is FanDuel Fantasy legit?

Yes, FanDuel fantasy is completely legit. In order to operate, all daily fantasy sports providers must adhere to strict cybersecurity and financial regulation.

This means that, so long as you are playing on a reputable site such as FanDuel, you can be assured that you’re doing so on a safe and fair service.