FanDuel promo code: get this massive boost for Tuesday’s NBA action on TNT

Preview for NBA on TNT

Don’t miss this Pelicans-Nuggets boost

The New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets head into Tuesday’s matchup on opposite ends of the playoff picture. Denver has the best record in the Western Conference, while the Pelicans are clinging to a play-in spot.

New Orleans has been reeling, losing eight straight games. Brandon Ingram’s return boosts their lineup, but they remain without Zion Williamson.

Because of that, it’s easy to see why FanDuel has the Nuggets as the favorite. Nikola Jokic is nearly averaging a triple-double as he pursues his third straight MVP.

Denver is in a slight funk, losing three of its past four games, but that pales in comparison to New Orleans’ struggles. There’s a chance Ingram and CJ McCollum will miss Tuesday’s matchup.

The Nuggets won’t provide much value on the moneyline. Even with a big spread, you should feel comfortable taking the Nuggets to cover.

Head over to FanDuel and back the Nuggets to score a big victory.