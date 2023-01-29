FanDuel promo code gives customers a nice NFC Championship boost

Boston.com readers can take advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook’s amazing bonus that gives you $150 in bonus bets after betting your first $5. Use this before the NFC Championship!

NFC Championship preview

Use FanDuel boost for an alternate spread bet

The 49ers earned their spot in the NFC Championship, beating the Seattle Seahawks in the first round and the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. But this Eagles team is an entirely different beast.

The Seahawks barely snuck into the playoffs, and the Cowboys looked horrible for all four quarters and still managed to keep the game within one score.

The Eagles earned the first-round bye by going 14-3 in the regular season, and then crushed the Giants in the divisional round. Now, they get to host the NFC Championship in front of their passionate fans?

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Eagles as 2.5-point favorites on the spread, and that feels like an easy cover. But if you want to increase your payout, consider using FanDuel’s “Alternate Spread” betting feature.

This allows you to choose your own spread and get the accompanying odds.

For example, you could move the Eagles to -9.5 on the spread, meaning they have to win by 10 or more points for your bet to cash.

If you do that, FanDuel gives you +235 odds. I love that value.

Even if the 49ers keep it close all game, the Eagles have the skill to bury the Niners late. But even more realistically, I think the Eagles put this one away early, jumping out to a big lead and forcing Brock Purdy to rely on the passing game.

Pushing the Eagles to -9.5 on the spread is the best way to get a big-time payout while betting on the better team.