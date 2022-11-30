Provided by Vegas Insider logo

FanDuel promo code: Grab a ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for nice Maryland boost

Pick up this offer and find a terrific NBA boost

FanDuel promo code
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers in Maryland can cash in on a stellar boost with FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000.

If you’re looking to start betting in Maryland, FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 is the boost for you. Take advantage of this promo code before tonight’s loaded NBA slate.

NBA Wednesday preview

Use FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for Bulls vs. Suns

The Chicago Bulls have had a tough start to the season. They’re currently 9-11, putting them in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, and are still without starting point guard Lonzo Ball.

However, the Bulls have started to look better as of late. They’ve won three of their past four games (with all three wins coming against quality teams) and are starting to find their rhythm.

The Phoenix Suns have looked more consistent this season. They’re 14-6 and have won their past five games.

However, the Bulls will be their toughest opponent they’ve faced since Nov. 18, and they’re still without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bulls as 5.5-point underdogs tonight in Phoenix. I understand why the Suns are favored, but that number is too high.

This game is a toss-up. Both teams are talented and both teams are playing good basketball as of late.

The difference is the Bulls need this win more. They should come out with more aggression and desperation early on and, in the regular season, that goes a long way.

Consider using your ‘No Sweat First Bet’ to back the Bulls.

Provided by

Vegas Insider

This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post.