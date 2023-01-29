FanDuel promo code: grab an amazing boost for the AFC Championship

Boston.com readers can use an amazing FanDuel promo code boost to get $150 in bonus bets after you bet your first $5. Use this offer for the AFC Championship!

AFC Championship preview

Use FanDuel boost for a Chiefs player prop

With Patrick Mahomes limping through a high ankle sprain and operating with less than his normal mobility, he’s likely to need to take more snaps out of the shotgun than normal.

Plus, with Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ ability to put up points in a hurry, the Chiefs will need to be pushing to score fast all game long.

Both of these things mean the Chiefs will need to rely on the passing game. That means we should see lots of Jerick McKinnon — the Chiefs’ best pass-catching RB and their best pass-protection RB.

McKinnon has slowly become one of Mahomes’ favorite targets out of the backfield, and he has a knack for coming up big when it matters most.

FanDuel Sportsbook has McKinnon’s over/under for receiving yards set at 21.5 with -114 odds on both sides. McKinnon should get multiple chances to hit that number, but it’s not unreasonable to think he could break off a 22-yard catch and eclipse that number in one play.

Betting on McKinnon to total over 21.5 receiving yards is one of my favorite bets of the weekend.