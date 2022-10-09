FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’: Awesome NFL Week 5 bonus

Boston.com readers can access a great offer with FanDuel Sportsbook’s No Sweat First Bet for up to $1,000. Click the button below for the offer and scroll down for a best bet idea in Sunday’s late-game window.

49ers vs. Panthers preview

Use FanDuel No Sweat First to back San Francisco on Sunday

So you want to use your FanDuel Sportsbook No Sweat First Bet of up to $1,000? Focus on the San Francisco 49ers at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

San Francisco is favored by 6.5 points this weekend, and while betting on road favorites is risky, it’s a good bet in this spot. The Niners look like a far better squad through the first month of the season and their defense should be able to make life miserable for Baker Mayfield and Co.

Speaking of Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick has really struggled with his new team. He’s thrown for four touchdowns and three picks while completing 54.7% of his passes and as a result Carolina has sputtered to a 1-3 start.

San Francisco’s defense should have a field day against this anemic Panthers offense. After all, they haven’t given up 20 points in any game this season, and if that trend continues then this contest could get ugly quick.