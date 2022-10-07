FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’: amazing MLB playoffs bonus

Boston.com readers can claim a great betting promo with FanDuel Sportsbook’s No Sweat First Bet for up to $1,000. Click the button below to learn more about the offer and keep reading for a best bet idea on tonight’s Mets-Padres game.

MLB playoffs preview

Use FanDuel No Sweat First to take the under on Mets-Padres Game 1

If you’ve been watching today’s MLB playoffs games you know that offense has been hard to find. Expect the same tonight when the Mets and Padres duke it out tonight in Queens.

FanDuel has the over/under set at six runs for Game 1, and that seems way to high considering who each team is starting tonight. Pound the under for this game.

New York is starting Max Scherzer, who brings a lethal mix of elite skill and playoff experience to the mound. The 38-year-old ace should be at his best tonight after another amazing season in which he finished with a 2.29 ERA and 173 strikeouts.

Yu Darvish will take the hill for San Diego and he is certainly no slouch. Darvish should make life difficult for the Mets lineup after recording an ERA of 3.10 and 197 strikeouts this season. Add in the fact that both teams have strong bullpens and it’s an easy recipe for the under.